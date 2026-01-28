Photos of the day - People talked baout these photo yesterday

Photo: A woman walks on the Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, Jan. 27, 2026, as Storm Chandra hits the country. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Local residents gather outside Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens to bid farewell to giant panda twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei as they depart Japan for their return to China, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The emotional send off marks the end of an era, with Japan set to have no giant pandas for the first time in nearly half a century. Born in 2021, the twins became symbols of friendship and cultural exchange, drawing millions of visitors. Their departure closes a chapter in the zoo’s history and leaves a lasting memory for panda lovers across the country.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2026 shows a resident clearing snow in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A worker works on a wire harness production line at an electronics technology company in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 27, 2026. Profits of China's major industrial firms returned to growth in 2025, snapping a three-year streak of declines, with emerging sectors such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing serving as major growth drivers.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday that profits for these firms increased 0.6 percent year on year to nearly 7.4 trillion yuan (about 1.06 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, accelerating from a 0.1-percent growth in the January-November period. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

Security personnel patrol near the soccer field where a shooting occurred on Sunday, in Salamanca, Mexico's central state of Guanajuato, Jan. 26, 2026. Gunmen opened fire during an amateur soccer match in central Mexico on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 12 others, local authorities said. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)

Local residents bid farewell to the twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei outside the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 27, 2026. The last remaining two giant pandas in Japan on Tuesday left Tokyo's Ueno zoo for their return to China, marking the first time that there will be no pandas in Japan in around half a century.

Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei were born in 2021 to their mother Shin Shin and her mate, Ri Ri, which were returned to China in September 2024. Their elder sister, celebrity giant panda Xiang Xiang, returned to China in February 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2026 shows a general view at the inaugural meeting of the Chinese delegation for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Researcher Li Gang works at the ultra-low temperature high magnetic field quantum oscillation experimental station of the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 26, 2026. China has achieved a 35.6 tesla all-superconducting magnet in an experiment facility, setting a new record, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said on Tuesday.

The all-superconducting magnet, with a central magnetic field of 35.6 tesla and a usable aperture of 35 millimeters was conducted with the Synergetic Extreme Condition User Facility. It is a user magnet designed to support domestic and international research teams in conducting cutting-edge studies. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A protester holds a sign during a campaign event of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 27, 2026. Campaigning for Japan's Feb. 8 snap general election officially kicked off across the country on Tuesday with all 465 seats in the House of Representatives up for contest. Of the 465 lower house seats, 289 will be elected from single-member districts and 176 through proportional representation in 11 regional blocs. National broadcaster NHK said more than 1,200 candidates are expected to run. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2026 shows Hezbollah supporters holding portraits of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a rally to voice support for Iran and denounce U.S. threats in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

