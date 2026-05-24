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Photos show Russian strike damage near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv

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Photos show Russian strike damage near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv
Source: AZERTAC

Photos from Kyiv show severe destruction after massive Russian missile strikes hit areas near Azerbaijan’s Embassy, shattering its windows and destroying nearby civilian infrastructure, including the Lukyanovka market and Kvadrat shopping center.

According to AZERTAC’s special correspondent, at least two people were killed and more than 40 others injured, while the casualty toll may rise as rescue teams continue clearing the rubble, News.az reports.

News about - Photos show Russian strike damage near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv

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News about - Photos show Russian strike damage near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv

News about - Photos show Russian strike damage near Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv


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