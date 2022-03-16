PIA performs first flight from Lahore to Baku

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday operated the first direct flight from the country’s Lahore city to Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The plane flown from Lahore landed at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 13:30 (Baku time), the embassy said.

Starting this week, Pakistan International Airlines will operate regular direct flights from the country’s Karachi and Lahore to Baku. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is also planning to launch direct flights from Baku to Lahore.

News.Az