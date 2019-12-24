Pilot survives after Russia's newest Su-57 fighter crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pilot of Russia's newest Su-57 fighter survived after the aircraft crashed during a test flight Tuesday in the far eastern Khabarovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Xinhua reported.

"The ejection system worked normally, so the pilot survived," the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service quoted a spokesman for the United Aircraft Corporation, the producer of the aircraft, as saying.

The accident caused no victims or damage and a commission is investigating the cause of the crash, he said.

According to the Zvezda report, the aircraft has not yet been transferred to the Russian Aerospace Force.

The fifth-generation stealth Su-57 fighter, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super maneuverability and supersonic flight capability. Russia started the mass production of Su-57 earlier this year.

News.Az

