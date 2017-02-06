Piracy rate in Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has seen a decrease in piracy rate over 2005 as a result of measures taken in 2016.

Trend reports citing Copyright Agency that the piracy rate dropped from 61% to 29% in book sale, 90% to 65% on the market of audio- and video production, and from 96% to 75% in software.

The agency hot line (960) and the legal consultation acting on social grounds acted for the authors and other right holders and took due steps to address the raised problems.

News.Az