PKK supporters break into Council of Europe building, clash with police

Around 30 people, reportedly supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), on April 5 broke into the Council of Europe’s Agora building in Strasbou

The group managed to get past a security checkpoint into an area where nearly 600 people were working, according to a correspondent from state-run Anadolu Agency at the scene.

The alleged PKK sympathizers hung a banner calling for the release of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and damaged the building during clashes with intervening police.

The group was removed by police after breaking some of the building’s windows and employees at the building were moved to other floors under security measures.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

