PKK terrorists vandalize quarry in southern Turkey
PKK terrorists vandalized a quarry in southern Hatay province on Friday, setting ablaze an excavator and stealing a vehicle, according to a survivor.
A custodian of the quarry, known by the initials M.M., told Anadolu Agency the armed assailants also locked up workers inside a container in Cinarlik Plateau, Payas town of Dortyol district.
The excavator was set ablaze in the quarry after it had been sprinkled with gasoline.
The terrorists also stole a light commercial vehicle as well as food and workers’ shoes.
