PKK terrorists vandalize quarry in southern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

PKK terrorists vandalized a quarry in southern Hatay province on Friday, setting ablaze an excavator and stealing a vehicle, according to a survivor.

A custodian of the quarry, known by the initials M.M., told Anadolu Agency the armed assailants also locked up workers inside a container in Cinarlik Plateau, Payas town of Dortyol district.

The excavator was set ablaze in the quarry after it had been sprinkled with gasoline.

The terrorists also stole a light commercial vehicle as well as food and workers’ shoes.

News.Az

News.Az