Yandex metrika counter

Plane crash in New Jersey injured at least 5

  • World
  • Share
Plane crash in New Jersey injured at least 5
Photo: BBC

A small aircraft crashed Wednesday near the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, the United States, injuring at least five people, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT). All five injured individuals were transported to the Cooper University Hospital in nearby Camden. Local authorities described the crash as a "mass casualty incident" that prompted a large emergency response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. U.S. aviation authorities are expected to examine the scene to determine what led to the incident. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      