Plane crash in New Jersey injured at least 5

A small aircraft crashed Wednesday near the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, the United States, injuring at least five people, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT). All five injured individuals were transported to the Cooper University Hospital in nearby Camden. Local authorities described the crash as a "mass casualty incident" that prompted a large emergency response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. U.S. aviation authorities are expected to examine the scene to determine what led to the incident.

