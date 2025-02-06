Yandex metrika counter

Plane crash in southern Philippines kills four

A private plane reportedly crashed in Maguindanao del Sur province, located in the southern Philippines, on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of four people.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. local time in Ampatuan town, according to local media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. 

Police responders have been looking into the accident to determine the victims' nationalities.


