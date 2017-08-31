Plane heading from Astana to Yerevan makes emergency landing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A plane of Kazakh air company heading from Astana to Yerevan made an emergency landing in Actau because one of the passengers felt bad, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported quoting SCAT air company statement.

The woman felt bad twice when the plane was in the air, according to news.am. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing in Aktau, a city in south-west of Kazakhstan. The woman felt better on the ground and was provided treatment. The flight was continued.

