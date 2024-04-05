Plans formulated for S. Caucasus could potentially lead to significant disasters in future - Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The plans formulated for the South Caucasus could potentially lead to significant disasters in the future, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he received Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

The head of state emphasized the crucial importance of further strengthening the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance today, particularly in light of the current global processes, including those unfolding in the South Caucasus, which are heading in very dangerous directions.

“Azerbaijan rightfully expresses its concerns about these developments. Thus, the plans formulated for the South Caucasus could potentially lead to significant disasters in the future,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az