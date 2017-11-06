Plastic recycling plant to be built in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has begun accepting investment projects on priority development areas in the Pirallahi district, the Economy Ministry said Nov. 6.

Following a business forum, the Fund considered it appropriate to start accepting proposals of entrepreneurs on financing of startups, as well as investment projects to create olive and almond farms, socks manufacturing facilities and processing of plastic and polyethylene packages.

Entrepreneurs can apply to the Fund through authorized credit organizations. Small projects can be fully financed through concessional loans at the request of entrepreneurs.

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was established in 1992.

News.Az