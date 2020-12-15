Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s fall session kicked off.

Declaring the meeting open, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the meeting’s agenda includes 13 issues.

The agenda includes the following issues.

1. Renaming the village of Saghiyan in the Shamakhi district into the village of Gunashli.

2. Amendments to the ‘List of Azerbaijani municipalities’ attached to the law of Azerbaijan ‘On territories and lands of municipalities’.

3. Amendments to the Civil Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

4. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On full insurance of deposits’ (second reading).

5. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On deposit insurance’ (second reading).

6. Amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

7. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On education’ (second reading).

8. Amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan ‘On physical culture and sports’, ‘On professional education’ and ‘On general education’ (second reading).

9. Amendments to the Customs Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

10. Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

11. Amendments to the ‘Internal Charter of Azerbaijani Parliament’ approved by the Law of Azerbaijan No. 74-IQ of May 17, 1996 (second reading).

12. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On committees of Azerbaijani Parliament’ (second reading).

13. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On accounting’ (first reading).

News.Az