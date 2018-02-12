Plenipotentiary representative of Azerbaijan’s ruling party at presidential election appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Plenipotentiary representative of Azerbaijan’s ruling party at presidential election has been appointed.

Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister and executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, has been appointed the party’s plenipotentiary representative at the presidential election to be held April 11, 2018 in Azerbaijan, the party told Trend on Feb. 12.

In accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code, Ali Ahmadov took unpaid leave as deputy prime minister from Feb. 12 until April 11.

