PM: April battles – a victorious page of Azerbaijan’s military history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The April battles are a victorious page of Azerbaijan’s military history, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade said at the parliament’s plenary session on

On the night of April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-attack, which led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements. Military operations were stopped on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian armies on Apr. 5 at 12:00 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours) with the consent of the sides, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier said.



“I’d like to emphasize the care and attention given to the Armed Forces by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Today, the provision of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with modern local-made and exported weapons allows fulfilling strategic tasks along with tactical goals,” said the prime minister.



He noted that the decisive response given to the recent provocation of the Armenian aggressors showed the high fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani Army.



“The combat operations in April have demonstrated that along with negotiations, there is also a possibility to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories by military means,” Rasizade added.

News.Az

News.Az