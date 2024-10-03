PM Asadov, President Lukashenko hail successful development of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Minsk, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

PM Asadov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Lukashenko, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The meeting also focused on the prospects for the development of bilateral and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

