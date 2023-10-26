PM: Azerbaijan enjoys very good economic and trade relations with regional countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan enjoys excellent economic and trade relations with the countries of the region, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday.

“I want to tell [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan that Azerbaijan expressed its position regarding the signing of a peace treaty immediately after the Second Karabakh war,” Prime Minister Ali Asadov as he addressed the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, News.Az reports.

“According to the Statement signed on November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan worked for a long time towards opening communications and expressed its position. We want communications to be opened, but it depends not only on us. If the other side wants it, we are ready for it. In other cases, we have enough opportunities,” the Azerbaijani premier added.

In his speech at the forum, Pashinyan said “Armenia is interested in opening all transport and communications in the region.”

