PM: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan eager to fully use their transit potential

Novruz Mammadov hailed the level of relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are interested in using their transit potential to full advantage,” said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov in an interview with Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, AZERTAC reports.

"The multilateral cooperation established in culture, science, sport and others spheres is of paramount importance for our countries. Being a platform for discussing regional and international issues, the CIS contributes hugely to the implementation of measures of fighting crimes and modern challenges. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the regular meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council scheduled for November 2, 2018 in Astana in terms of economic, financial and humanitarian issues," Mammadov said.

The Azerbaijani PM noted that both countries value common roots, common culture and spirituality. He hailed the level of relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and assured that he will continue making efforts in the interests of the two brotherly countries. Mammadov pointed out that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are located along the international transport corridor running from China to Europe and both states are eager to use the potential of this transit route to full advantage. “Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad commissioned in October 2017, the new Baku Sea Port and railroads connecting west and east Kazakhstan as well as Kuryk Sea Port are called to further enhance transport potential of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”

“Cargo transportation in China-Europe route has increased to date. I am sure that in the upcoming period the frames of regional cooperation between our countries will broaden and this cooperation will yield fruitful results at a global scale," the Azerbaijani primer added.

News.Az

