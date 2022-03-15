PM: Azerbaijan spent AZN 800 million for anti-COVID measures in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2021, Azerbaijan spent 800 million manat to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

PM Asadov on Tuesday presented a report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

He noted that a total of 433 million manat was allocated for the vaccination campaign in Azerbaijan last year.

The premier added that the vaccination rate among the population aged over 18 amounts to 68 percent.

Asadov also recalled that given the daily infections statistics and the progress of the vaccination process, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on March 6 to lift several coronavirus-related restrictions.

News.Az