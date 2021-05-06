PM Irakli Garibashvili: Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to implement join projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to implement join projects,” said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as he commented on the results of his visit to Azerbaijan on his official Facebook account.

In a post, Georgian Prime Minister said: “I held the first meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of an official visit to Baku.

We focus on strategic partnerships and friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized successful regional importance projects implemented by joint efforts.

Together we have the most important projects implemented. Therefore, we are determined to continue as well. Let's implement more projects together, which will strengthen our relationships even more. Once again, I thank President Ilham Aliyev for accepting our official delegation in Baku and I will be happy to host him in Tbilisi.”

News.Az

