PM Modi affirms India’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his country’s commitment to peace and its readiness to contribute to resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine.

Ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi said he carries a message of peace on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and 120 countries from the Global South, News.Az reports citing foreign media.“When it comes to peace, India takes a proactive stance. Our approach has always been people-centric. I’d like to tell you and the whole world that this is our conviction and commitment, we say it loud and clear: we support sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a top priority for us,” the premier stressed.Modi said that during his recent meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, he looked into his eyes and said in the presence of media that the only way to solve problems is through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that it is necessary to move in this direction without wasting time.

