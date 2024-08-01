PM Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for every scenario’ after Hezbollah leader's killing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Tel Aviv is prepared for any scenario following the killing of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr.

He emphasized that the war on Gaza will not stop, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.“From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that we are fighting against the Iranian axis of evil,” Netanyahu said in a recorded message aired by local media.“In my speech to (US) Congress, I emphasized the three main tools of the Iranian axis of evil: Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah,” he added.Hinting at responsibility for the killing of Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, he noted, “In the past few days, we have dealt a crushing blow to each of them.”“Three weeks ago, we targeted Hamas Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif. Two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis in one of the most far-reaching operations, and yesterday we targeted Hezbollah Chief of Staff (Fouad Shukr),” he said.

