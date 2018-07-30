PM Novruz Mammadov saves man from jumping off bridge in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov talked a man out of committing suicide Monday morning on a bridge near the Koroglu metro station in Baku’s Sabunchu

The spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers, Akif Ali, told APA that on Monday a suicide attempt was made on a bridge near the Koroglu station in Baku.

The traffic was restricted in the direction of the bridge, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and relevant bodies arrived at the scene, noted the spokesman.

“Because of the traffic restriction, cars arriving from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport were directed to the Zigh highway. At that moment, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, when he was on his way on the Zigh highway, was told by phone that a man was trying to jump off a bridge near the Koroglu metro station. The prime minister changed his way and went to the scene,” the spokesman said.

Akif Ali went on to say: “The prime minister had a phone conversation with the man, identified as Tovuz resident Yashar Ahmadov (born in 1969), who was trying to commit suicide because of family dispute. The prime minister talked a man out of committing suicide, convincing that his problem would be considered by relevant bodies and he would receive the necessary assistance. Ahmadov, in turn, told the prime minister said he had two children and their mother had taken them somewhere where he could not find them. Novruz Mammadov invited the man to the Cabinet of Ministers for the issue required further investigation.”

Ali noted that the prime minister received Yashar Ahmadov this morning.

"The prime minister has instructed the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs to investigate Yashar Ahmadov’s problem and to find the whereabouts of his children. Currently, an investigation is underway at the Committee. The prime minister will be informed on the outcome of the case," he said.

