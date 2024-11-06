PM Orban highlights contributions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye to Hungary’s energy security

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday highlighted the contributions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to Hungary’s energy security.

Orban was speaking at the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports.The premier noted that Hungary continues to receive natural gas from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.“We receive natural gas from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, even though they are not our neighbors. I extend my gratitude for this,” he added.

News.Az