PM Pashinyan says Russia’s military presence in Armenia ‘threatening’

Russia's military presence in Armenia does not provide a security guarantee but, on the contrary, is posing a threat to the country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan said Yerevan is currently in talks with Moscow in regard to the expediency of Russia's military presence in Armenia.

Recently, Armenia has been increasingly calling for the withdrawal of the 102nd military base of the Russian troops from Gyumri.

An anti-Russian rally was held near the military base of the Russian armed forces, organized by the "National Democratic Pole" movement. During the rally, demonstrators blocked the road to the base.

