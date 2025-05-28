PM Sharif: Pakistan is fortunate to have sincere brothers like Türkiye, Azerbaijan

In such circumstances, Pakistan is fortunate to have sincere brothers like Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

PM Sharif made the remarks during the Summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“You stood by us like an unbreakable rock, and we trust you without hesitation. As brothers-in-arms, we will always uphold peace, justice, and moral values,” the Pakistani premier emphasized.

He also praised Azerbaijan's strong position on the international stage.

Recalling the Azerbaijani people’s determined struggle for freedom, the Pakistani premier extended his congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

He also congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizing that the resolution of the PKK issue is a testament to the diplomatic acumen of the President of the brotherly country.

PM Sharif continued: "Seeing the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan flying in beautiful Lachin fills our hearts with immense joy and pride."

"We met in a trilateral format last year in Astana and held very productive discussions on issues of mutual interest. Today, in magnificent Lachin, we are determined to elevate our trilateral partnership to a new level in line with the will of our peoples," he emphasized.

