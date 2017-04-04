Polad Bulbuloglu about UNESCO's activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government earlier nominated Bulbuloglu for the post of UNESCO director-general.

Today UNESCO, like the whole world community, is experiencing certain difficulties on the way towards its goals, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, APA reported.



The Chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO, Mr. Michael Worbs, announced the names of the nine candidates received for the post of UNESCO director-general.



Among the nominees are Polad Bulbuloglu (Azerbaijan), Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari (Qatar), Salih Al-Hasnawi (Iraq), Moushira Khattab (Egypt), Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe (Lebanon), Pham Suan Shon (Vietnam), Juan Alfonso Fuentes Soria (Guatemala) and Audrey Azoulay (France).



“It came as a surprise to me to hear news that the Azerbaijani government nominated me for the post of UNESCO director-general. At the same time, this nomination set me clear goals for the dissemination at the global level of Azerbaijan’s positive experience in the sphere of humanitarian cooperation,” said the diplomat.



“Today UNESCO, like the whole world community, is experiencing certain difficulties on the way towards its goals,” said Bulbuloglu, noting that there is a clear deficit of financial resources.



He stressed the need for a well-thought-out and planned work to optimize the activities of UNESCO.



The ambassador said Azerbaijan pays great attention to the preservation of historical monuments. He recalled that two monuments in Azerbaijan have already been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.



“If we look into the processes in the area of protecting the legacy handed down to us from our ancestors, we can see the impact of economic development in the preservation and development of our culture. I think this beneficial experience may be required on a global scale, too," he added.



As for priorities, Bulbuloglu stressed that the main goal is to minimize the political struggle in UNESCO.



"There are enough formats for conflicts. UNESCO's aim is to achieve peace by working in the humanitarian area and adapting the organization to the current crisis. I am ready to work in this direction. I hope that there will be something for us to be proud of along with our partners at the end of this path," he added.

