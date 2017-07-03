Polad Bulbuloglu: It’s the result that matters when it comes to Karbakakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The OSCE Minsk Group, which has been working since 1997, has not achieved the desired result yet,” Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview to TASS.



He noted that the format that consists of three UN Security Council members seems quite serious.



“These three particular countries have huge political burden and relevant experience, while it’s not only that Russia is geographically close to the South Caucasus, but also we’re connected with common historical ties. The Azerbaijani side always reiterates that it is high time the necessary steps were taken to resolve the conflict. The existing status quo characterized by occupation of Azerbaijani lands is unacceptable. The co-chair countries’ heads of state also noted this in their statements in 2009 and 2013. At present, it is necessary to ensure the continuation of substantive negotiations to achieve real results. Let me just repeat that the negotiations should be objective in nature. This is just the case where the result is important, not the process, that matter when it comes to Karabakh talks."

News.Az

