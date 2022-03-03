Poland accepts 364 Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Ukraine in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 364 Azerbaijani citizens on Wednesday crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border amid the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, News.Az has learned.

Poland also renders assistance to the Azerbaijani nationals, said Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Warsaw.

Some 4,000 Azerbaijanis have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries so far, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is currently performing daily flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

Boarding on the evacuation flights is free for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

News.Az