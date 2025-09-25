Poland bans pro-Russian Moldovan politician Irina Vlah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has barred Irina Vlah, a pro-Russian Moldovan politician and leader of the Heart of Moldova Republican Party, from entering its territory.

The Polish foreign ministry accused Vlah of assisting Moscow in interfering with Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections. Vlah is also a leading figure in the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, which recently launched its election campaign at Capriana Monastery in Moldova, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move comes amid heightened concerns in Eastern Europe over foreign influence in national elections, particularly from Russia.

