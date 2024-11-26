Poland expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday expressed his country’s readiness to support the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Tuesday, Duda noted that Poland attaches importance to the need for peace and stability in the Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. “I’ve spoken about that topic with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of COP29. Peace is important, certainly also for the European region, and we are ready to help if needed,” the Polish president added.

News.Az