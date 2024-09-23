Poland faces new flood threat as relief efforts underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Poland grapples with severe flooding that has ravaged parts of the south and west, many towns and cities are bracing for additional flood waves expected to move downstream.

As Poland drafted its armed forces to deal with the aftereffects of severe flooding, national meteorological authorities warned of flood waves, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A wave breaching the critical 2.5-meter level was heading towards the Lower Silesian town of Głogów on Sunday afternoon, and the mayor voiced residents’ concerns.“I don’t think any town can say it is prepared for a flood,” he told private radio station RMF FM. The elements are the elements. We never know whether the levees we have will hold.”The prime minister, Donald Tusk, took part in a crisis team meeting in the south-western city of Wrocław on Sunday morning.“In Głogów and Nowa Sól, these emotions are reaching their peak,” Tusk said. “There is a sense that the fight is ongoing.”More than 26,000 troops have been drafted to help with the aftermath. A deputy defense minister said on Sunday that over 23,000 were currently engaged in the clear-up and preparing defenses against further deluges.Cezary Tomczy said the soldiers’ priority is the evacuation of local civilians in the south and west, though some were also involved in reinforcing flood defenses.

