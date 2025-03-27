Poland is getting its population ready for war - newspaper

Were a full-scale conflict to erupt, Poland doesn't have the strategic depth of some other European countries, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Wiesław Kukuła told Politico.

“We are neighbors with the Russian Federation and its ally Belarus, so we don’t have a buffer between us and them, and we have only a limited time to prepare and respond,” Kukuła said.

Instead of relying on space to hold off the Russians, Poland is planning to more than double its military to half a million troops and to train millions of reservists, Tusk told parliament earlier in March.

"By the end of the year, we want to have a model ready so that every adult male in Poland is trained for war, and so that this reserve is adequate for possible threats," Tusk said in parliament, adding that women can also sign up.

The training will be voluntary, he said, seeking to offset concerns of a return to the country's hugely unpopular conscription policy, which ended in 2008.

For Poland, a high-income country with some of the strongest economic growth rates in the EU, the switch to battle-readiness will mark a shift in mindset — and many of its citizens are eager to get started.

“The first [goal of the training program] is to improve the availability and quality of reservists," Kukuła said. "Currently, the army has a large number of reservists, but their average age is already around 45. If conflict and pressure on Poland persist for an extended period, well-trained reservist resources will be essential to ensure they can operate alongside professional soldiers and the Territorial Defense Forces.”

The initial plan is to train 100,000 people by the end of 2026, he said.

“The second goal is even more important — we must prepare society for the effects of a crisis, even if not everyone undergoes military training," he said.

But time might not be on Poland’s side, some senior military figures warn.

“[The] Russians are building a massive army in the rear. If peace is not reached and the split within NATO continues, Russia will attack the Baltic states," former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Leon Komornicki said. "This could happen at the end of this year or the beginning of next. An invasion is part of their plan.”

Jarosław Kraszewski, former commander of Poland’s missile, rocket and artillery land forces, told Radio Zet that Tusk's plan was a case of too little, too late.