Poland keen on energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

President of the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNIG) Piotr Woźniak has expressed his country’s keenness to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sphere, an

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the important energy and infrastructure projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan. FM Mammadyarov noted that the Azerbaijani side supports energy cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

