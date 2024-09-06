Poland, Lithuania ink cybersecurity, defense co-op agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing took place in the presence of the two countries’ presidents at the Polish-Lithuanian Defense Sector Business Forum, which opened in Warsaw on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The National Security Bureau (BBN) said on the X platform that during the opening Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, spoke about the need for close cooperation in the face of current threats.“Without the support of the arms industry, without the capability of mass production of arms and ammunition, even the strongest army cannot achieve long-term success,” Duda told the forum. “These are the lessons from war that we must learn.”He said this is why Poland is investing not only in new equipment, but also in its industrial base.“We must be in a position to produce artillery ammunition, rockets, anti-aircraft missiles, drones,” he continued. “These are the key elements of modern warfare. And we see in Ukraine how quickly these reserves are depleted in conditions of intense conflict.”The BBN said that during a panel discussion with Duda his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, who is on an official visit to Poland, the two heads of state discussed not only security policy but also the strengthening of economic and infrastructural ties including the Via Baltica and Rail Baltica cross-border transport projects.

