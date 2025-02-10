Poland orders removal of stranded Russian tanker after seven years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has ordered the removal of a Russian tanker that has been stranded in the Port of Gdynia for over seven years.

The decision comes amid growing concerns about Russian espionage and safety issues surrounding the vessel, which has not been maintained or operated since being detained in October 2017 following a failed inspection, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Arkadiusz Marchewka, Poland’s State Secretary for Infrastructure, announced the order on February 6, posting on social media: “We are removing Russian scrap from our port.



“The state acts and ensures the safety of Polish infrastructure.”



The Khatanga was detained after failing a Port State inspection, with its owners, Murmansk Shipping Company, promising repairs that were never carried out.



The company declared bankruptcy in 2020, and the vessel has remained in the port, despite concerns about its deteriorating condition.



Recently, the tanker broke free from its moorings twice, raising further concerns about safety.



While a trustee was appointed to oversee the ship, it has not been officially declared abandoned.



The ship’s lack of maintenance has raised alarm, particularly regarding unvented fuel tanks, which could cause a buildup of explosive vapors.



The Maritime Directorate in Gdynia has set a deadline of three months for the tanker’s removal, stating it poses a safety threat.



The port is expected to sell the vessel for scrap, though it is not capable of navigating under its own power.



Additionally, the port has been authorized to seek reimbursement from the Russian shipowner for the vessel’s extended stay.



Proceeds from the sale will be used to cover unpaid dockage fees.

News.Az