Poland plans a permanent US military base, PM says

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The proposal, put forward by Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, was expected to be discussed by the cabinet after a meeting of the government’s National Security Committee earlier that day.

Speaking before the Cabinet meeting, Tusk said Poland needed to make preparations after US President Donald Trump last month pledged to increase the American military presence in the country, News.Az reports, citing Polskie Radio.

"We must prepare for the implementation of that decision so that American soldiers have a place to be stationed," Tusk said.

He said the proposed government resolution would launch preparations for a permanent US military base, including logistical, financial, organisational and housing arrangements.

"This is a very serious undertaking in organisational and financial terms," Tusk said. "If we are serious about a permanent base, we must start preparing Poland for it."

He praised Kosiniak-Kamysz for taking steps in advance to ensure Poland would be ready if Washington decides to expand its military presence.

"Thanks to this, no one will have an excuse to say that Poland is not prepared and that perhaps another country should be chosen instead," Tusk said.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki met with Trump in Washington over the weekend.

According to Marcin Przydacz, head of Nawrocki's International Policy Bureau, Trump reaffirmed US security commitments to Poland, including NATO's Article 5 collective-defence guarantee.

Przydacz said Trump also assured Nawrocki that planned reductions of US forces in Western Europe would not affect Poland and reiterated a previous commitment to deploy an additional 5,000 American troops to the country.

Nawrocki has said he will meet Kosiniak-Kamysz after returning to Poland to discuss the next steps.

"The door remains open to further Polish-American cooperation, including in the context of a permanent US military presence in Poland," Przydacz said. "But those declarations now need to be translated into concrete measures."

Presidential spokesman Rafał Leśkiewicz said on Tuesday that Nawrocki's discussions with US officials focused largely on preparations for establishing a permanent American base in Poland.

He said the president wants to discuss with the defence minister logistical requirements set by Washington for expanding the US military presence in Poland and the financial commitments Poland would need to make.

Earlier this month, Kosiniak-Kamysz said he had presented Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth with a formal proposal to establish a new permanent US military base in Poland.

News.Az