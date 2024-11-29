Poland plans to form ‘drone army’ in 2025

Poland’s defense minister has announced the country’s plan to establish a new ‘drone army’ starting early next year.

The force will include aerial, ground, surface and underwater drones, with the Navy playing a key role in developing and operating maritime drone technology, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “We need a solid strategy to prepare for the mass production of next-generation drones.”During Navy Day celebrations in the Baltic port of Gdynia on Thursday, Kosiniak-Kamysz also said progress was being made in a drive to bolster Poland’s submarine fleet.Offers for new submarines have been submitted by potential partners, including Sweden, Germany – both individually and in collaboration with Norway – as well as France, Spain and South Korea.“We will work intensively in the coming weeks and months to select a partner,” he said, adding that contracts are expected to be signed next year.The modernization of the Polish corvette ORP Ślązak is also on the horizon. The vessel, currently limited to patrol duties, is to be upgraded to include reconnaissance and combat capabilities by 2025.

