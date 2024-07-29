Poland pledges 50M euros for Ukraine's ammunition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warsaw has allocated 50 million euros ($54 million) to acquire artillery ammunition for Ukraine through the Czech Ammunition Initiative, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced.

"We greatly value the Czech Ammunition Initiative and are pleased to contribute 50 million euros to support it," Sikorski said in an interview with Visegrad Insight magazine, News.Az reports.He did not answer the journalist’s question when Prague will receive the funds promised by Warsaw.The Czech Ammunition Initiative is a European effort spearheaded by the Czech Republic to address the urgent need for artillery ammunition and other military supplies for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Launched in 2022, this initiative aims to pool resources from participating countries to provide Ukraine with the necessary munitions to support its defense efforts.

News.Az