Poland President Duda tests positive for virus
- 24 Oct 2020 15:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153781
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/poland-president-duda-tests-positive-for-virus Copied
Polish President Andrzej Duda has contracted Covid-19 but is feeling "fine", a presidential minister says.
Duda, 48, was tested on Friday and found to be positive, Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.
He joins a handful of world leaders who have caught the virus, among them US President Donald Trump and UK PM Boris Johnson.
Poland faces a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, with a daily record of more than 13,600 new cases on Friday.
(c) BBC
News.Az