Yandex metrika counter

Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

  • World
  • Share
Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

Polish President Andrzej Duda has contracted Covid-19 but is feeling "fine", a presidential minister says.

Duda, 48, was tested on Friday and found to be positive, Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.

He joins a handful of world leaders who have caught the virus, among them US President Donald Trump and UK PM Boris Johnson.

Poland faces a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, with a daily record of more than 13,600 new cases on Friday.

(c) BBC

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      