Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

Polish President Andrzej Duda has contracted Covid-19 but is feeling "fine", a presidential minister says.

Duda, 48, was tested on Friday and found to be positive, Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.

He joins a handful of world leaders who have caught the virus, among them US President Donald Trump and UK PM Boris Johnson.

Poland faces a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, with a daily record of more than 13,600 new cases on Friday.

(c) BBC

News.Az





