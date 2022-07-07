Poland received British air defense system Sky Saber

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Poland received a modern Sky Saber air defense system from the UK," reported on Twitter by Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, News.az reports.

The British Sky Saber air defense system is already in our country to ensure the security of Poland’s airspace. This is the result of our strong relationship with the UK and evidence of our common concern for the security of the eastern flank (NATO – ed.),” Blaszczak wrote.

News.Az