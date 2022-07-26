Poland receives over 5 million people from Ukraine since beginning of war

More than five million people from Ukraine have entered Poland since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Polish border guard agency said on Twitter.

“Since February 24, a total of 5,036,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine,” the agency said.

Preliminary estimates show that about 3.5 million Ukrainian citizens now stay in Poland.

As reported, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than nine million people from Ukraine have crossed borders into neighboring countries since the beginning of the full-scale war.

