Poland's president calls Biden's decision on long-range missiles a ‘breakthrough moment’

Polish President Andrzej Duda hailed U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval of American long-range missiles for Ukraine as a "breakthrough moment" in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I accepted the decision of President Biden and our allies with satisfaction. Ukraine should have such defense means to push back the Russian rear,” Duda told journalists in Warsaw, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to two high-ranking US officials, Biden authorized the use of the powerful American long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for limited strikes on Russian territory. The decision follows reports that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to support Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported.“This is a very important change. President Biden's decision was followed by (similar) decisions by France and the UK. The situation is developing,” Duda said.“This decision was very much needed. Russia clearly sees that Ukraine is receiving clear support. This is an important, perhaps breakthrough moment in the war,” he added.“It is a pity that Germany did not join in, but in the context of Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz's attitude, his talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and organizing meetings without (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in Berlin, it is very good that this decision was made, because it shows that Western countries are not fooled,” said Duda.Last week, Duda attended the opening of a US military base in northern Poland, where he highlighted the importance of US-Polish ties.

