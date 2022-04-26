Poland says it will not pay for Russian gas in rubles

The Polish authorities do not intend to agree to Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski told reporters on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We will not pay," he said when asked whether Warsaw would agree to the Russian side’s terms on payment for gas in rubles.

"All possibilities and risks are under consideration. We are ready for them," he said. "If necessary and a respective decision is made, we are able to abandon gas supplies any moment," Naimski said. "We are ready for the actions of the Russian side, suggesting the potential suspension of supplies," he added.

News.Az