Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian strikes on Ukraine

Polish aviation has been put into the air due to Russia’s massive strikes on Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces warned residents on Aug. 26 that Polish and other allied jets were active in the southeastern part of the country amid a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media. As of 10:09 a.m. local time, at least three people were killed in Ukraine, and strikes were reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts."All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation," the Operational Command wrote on X."Since the early morning hours, there has been intense activity of long-range aviation from (Russia), related to strikes being carried out on targets located, among others, in the western part of Ukraine," it said.

