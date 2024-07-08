Poland scrambles fighter jets to protect its airspace amid Russian attack on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace on Monday as Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine.



W związku z kolejną agresywną działalnością Rosjan wszczęto wszystkie niezbędne procedury mające na celu zapewnienie bezpieczeństwa polskiej przestrzeni… pic.twitter.com/KHzw9HeM2u — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) July 8, 2024

The jets were launched after Russian aircraft "again started firing missiles at Ukraine," the Polish Air Force said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Warsaw has been forced to scramble its fighter jets on multiple occasions throughout the war as part of measures to protect its airspace during large-scale Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. Poland has said that Russian missiles fired at western Ukraine entered its airspace several times. Moscow has said incursions were accidental."All necessary procedures were initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," the air force said. "In the southeastern part of the country, there may be increased noise levels related to the operation of Polish and allied military aviation in our area.""The Operational Command of the Armed Forces monitors the situation on an ongoing basis and is ready to immediately respond to threats," it added.

News.Az