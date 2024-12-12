Poland seeks broader NATO naval involvement in Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is calling for more NATO members, including those from outside the region, to participate in policing the Baltic Sea due to the growing threat from Russia, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He also said Warsaw will call for wider engagement from allies at the next NATO summit in The Hague next June, News.Az reports, citing Polish media. Kosiniak-Kamysz said that just as allies patrol and secure the air space over the Baltic states, countries beyond the region should also contribute to naval patrols in the sea."Those who are far from the conflict with Ukraine, those countries that are not as directly engaged as Poland, should contribute to security in this way", Kosiniak-Kamysz said.He highlighted Germany and France as countries who could contribute naval forces to patrolling the Baltic Sea.The minister's comments reflect a view among many European leaders that the continent urgently needs to bolster its defences, driven by fears that an EU country could be Russia's next target after Ukraine.The imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House and the United States' increasing focus on China have also raised concern."We are at a point where Europe needs to prove its ability to defend itself in order to keep Americans in Europe", Kosiniak-Kamysz said.The election of Trump to a second presidential term has raised questions about the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia and about Washington's role in NATO.Because of growing threats, Poland has repeatedly raised the importance of increasing defence spending.Kosiniak-Kamysz said the EU must spend at least €100 billion on defense, because "without a shift in the European Union's approach, which today spends one-and-a-half billion euros on the defense industry... this will end badly."

