Poland set to delay Ukraine trade talks until post-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s political clock is ticking, and Ukraine could become its first casualty, News.az reports citing Politico .

Warsaw is signaling it will keep a review of crucial European Union trade terms for Ukraine on the down-low until after its presidential election in May, three EU diplomats told POLITICO — a decision that could deliver a heavy blow to Kyiv’s economy.The delay comes as Prime Minister Donald Tusk faces a hugely challenging six months steering the business of the European Union — as voters grow increasingly weary of the war in Ukraine and farmers protest loudly that cheaper agrifood imports from Poland’s eastern neighbor are ruining them.Tusk’s political ally, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, is running in the presidential election — which if he wins would finally turn the page on an era of populist rule and end a political stand-off with outgoing President Andrzej Duda of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party that has held back the prime minister’s year-old government.Although Tusk is a market-friendly liberal and Poland has benefited hugely overall from the economic opening with Ukraine of recent years, any loose talk about free trade or other touchy issues risks alienating voters. And, if Trzaskowski loses, that could ruin his project to restore his country to the heart of Europe.Warsaw will take over the EU’s rotating presidency in January, handing it significant influence over the bloc’s policy and legislative agenda. But with the presidential election looming, the government is laser-focused on domestic politics. EU diplomats now expect any meaningful trade talks to remain frozen until after the vote.At stake is Ukraine’s ability to sell goods across Europe without facing tariffs. In the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion, the EU adopted special rules — called Autonomous Trade Measures — to keep Kyiv’s economy afloat by waiving import duties and quotas on Ukrainian products.Those measures expire on June 5. EU leaders have pledged to replace them next year with adjusted limits under Ukraine’s existing trade agreement with the bloc, the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, rather than having to roll them over again every 12 months.While the European Commission is in the driving seat in trade negotiations with Kyiv, the plan requires approval from EU capitals — and Poland is signaling it will not make this an urgent political priority for the work of the Council of the EU, according to the diplomats.

News.Az