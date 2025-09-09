Poland to close border with Belarus: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will completely close its border with Belarus starting at midnight on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday ahead of a government meeting, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"For national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings ... on Thursday at midnight, from Thursday to Friday," he said.

According to the Polish Press Agency, the closure will apply to all crossings, including railways.

News.Az