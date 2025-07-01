Poland to reinstate border checks with Germany and Lithuania amid rising immigration tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will reintroduce temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania beginning July 7, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed Tuesday, citing growing concerns over illegal immigration within the European Union’s free travel Schengen zone.

Tusk warned earlier this week that Poland would restore checks on its German border if Germany was found to be sending irregular migrants to Poland. He also pledged measures to curb illegal crossings from Lithuania, emphasizing Poland’s significant investments, including resources, effort, and sacrifices, to secure its eastern frontier with Belarus, News.Az reports, citing, foreign sources.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended Germany’s own border controls on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Schengen area while preventing abuse by migrant smugglers. “Freedom of movement will only work in the long term if it is not exploited by those who promote irregular migration,” Merz said.

The interior ministers of both Germany and Poland held extensive talks Monday evening to discuss the situation. Merz indicated ongoing cooperation, including plans for joint patrols in border areas.

Addressing Polish media claims, Merz denied that Germany was engaging in “repatriation tourism” by sending asylum seekers back to Poland.

Poland’s move aligns with a broader pattern across Europe: As of July 1, eleven of the 29 Schengen countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands — have notified the European Commission of plans to reinstate border controls, mostly as a temporary response to migration pressures.

Belgium is also preparing to introduce summer entry checks aimed at curbing illegal migration, though it has yet to notify the Commission.

Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert stressed that all internal border controls must be temporary and comply with the Schengen Border Code. “We are in close contact with all member states involved,” he said, reaffirming the rules that allow border controls only under specific conditions.

The renewed border controls highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the EU in balancing open borders with security and migration management.

